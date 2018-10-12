|
Semidecomandat pe IonGramada, 48m2
Semidecomandat pe IonGramada, 48m2, etaj4, mobilat, aragaz, frigider, masina spalat, centrala gaz, termopan. Negociabil. 0731494903. 0748099860 . +306986944167 (pers.fizica).
Pret: 40 000€
