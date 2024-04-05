Anunturi Online Monitorul de Suceava
web: www.anunturisv.ro | e-mail: suport@monitorulsv.ro | telefon: 0230.522.993
RSS
Anunturi - Auto - Import - Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2 0

Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2 0

Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2.0 TDI,DSG,150 cp,2.0 TDI, euro 6, 239270 km. Video: https://youtu.be/0KzVKK2XgAY?si=czCPITkCQzHuRJl5 //Pret:10600 euro neg (0759) 817 991

Pret: 10 600€
Identificator: 1399494
Tip anunt: Gratuit
Adaugat la: 06-04-2024
Expira la: 13-04-2024
Vizualizari: 42
Marca auto: VW
   
     
| Inapoi | Anunt nou | Alte anunturi | Favorit |
  Anunţuri din Ziar  
Auto - Import

Vând sau închiriez

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând sau închiriez miniexcavator 3 to și Bob Cat 2,5 to Neuson. Te
Auto - Import

Vând Ford Focus

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând Ford Focus 2, 2005, 1,6 I, benzină, Euro 4, aer condiționat, CD player cu c
Auto - Import

Vând Dacia Sandero

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând Dacia Sandero 2009, motor 1,4, benzină, 30900 km., bleu, închidere ce
Auto - Import

Vând remorcă autoîncărcare/

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând remorcă autoîncărcare/ descărcare lucernă/ fân. Preț vânzare 2000 euro. Tel
Auto - Import

Vând Renault în

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând Renault în stare de funcționare, cu aer condiționat, model 2002, închidere
Auto - Import

Vând tractor articulat

05-04-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit
Vând tractor articulat Valpadana, 4x4, motor Lombardini răcit, 3 pistoane, 55 c
  Anunţuri Online Gratuite  
Auto - Import


Vand remorca autoincarcare/descarcare

03-04-2024 10-04-2024 Favorit »1 Foto
Vand remorca autoincarcare/descarcare lucerna/fan . Pret vanzare 2000 euro. Tel 0740177608
Pret: 2 000€
Auto - Import


Vând Renault în stare de funcționare

02-04-2024 09-04-2024 Favorit »1 Foto
Vând Renault în stare de funcționare cu aer conditionat model 2002 ,închidere centralizată tel 0745521406 preț 600euro negociabil
Pret: 600€
Auto - Import


Vand tractor articulat

01-04-2024 08-04-2024 Favorit »1 Foto
Vand tractor articulat Valpadana,4x4,motor Lombardini racit,3 pistoane,55 cai,rezervor 20 litri,rezervor ptr hidraulic,in stare perfecta de functionare(porneste...
Pret: 6 200€
Auto - Import


Vand Ford Focus 2,2005,1,6

31-03-2024 07-04-2024 Favorit »1 Foto
Vand Ford Focus 2,2005,1,6 I,benzina,Euro 4,aer conditionat,CD player cu comenzi pe volan,geamuri electrice fata,inchidere centralizata,computer de bord,ABS,ESP,servo,carlig...
Pret: 1 650€
Anunţuri
favorite
0 anunţuri
adauga anunt gratuit adauga anunt premium adauga anunt tiparit alege abonamentul incarca credit


Anunturi-Adauga anunt-Ultimele anunturi-Termeni si conditii-Contact-Flux RSS-Harta site

© 2024 SC INTERPRESS SRL editorul cotidianului local Monitorul de Suceava. Toate drepturile rezervate. Anunturile si fotografiile sunt proprietatea titularilor de Copyright si nu pot fi reproduse fara acordul scris al acestora.


Valid XHTML 1.0 TransitionalValid CSS![Valid RSS]
 