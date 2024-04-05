|
Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2 0
Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2 0
Vând Vw golf 7, import Germania, 2.0 TDI,DSG,150 cp,2.0 TDI, euro 6, 239270 km. Video: https://youtu.be/0KzVKK2XgAY?si=czCPITkCQzHuRJl5 //Pret:10600 euro neg (0759) 817 991
Pret: 10 600€
|
Auto - Import
Vand Ford Focus 2,2005,1,6 I,benzina,Euro 4,aer conditionat,CD player cu comenzi pe volan,geamuri electrice fata,inchidere centralizata,computer de bord,ABS,ESP,servo,carlig...
Pret: 1 650€
|
|
|
